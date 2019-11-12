Maanvi Gagroo: Want to explore subject of pay parity

It was hectic but also more satisfying," beams Maanvi Gagroo, her contentment writ large on her face. The actor recently wrapped up the shoot of the second season of Four More Shots Please, Amazon Prime Video's all-women show that was touted as India's answer to Sex And The City. "Season one was about the four girls and their individual lives. In the next edition, the story looks at the dynamics of the group and their equation. The scale has become much bigger than season one," says Gagroo of the edition that has been shot in Turkey.

Through the lens of its four unapologetic and fierce protagonists – Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Bani J and Gagroo – the first season tackled subjects of homosexuality, body positivity and co-parenting. The actor assures that the upcoming outing too will bring forth different women's issues. "There is a lot more to explore. Telling women-oriented stories is a way of tackling centuries of patriarchy. I also want to [touch on the subjects of] pay parity and body positivity."

As an artiste who has dabbled in films as well as web shows, Gagroo says that she has had first-hand experience of the bias. "Let alone pay gap, the treatment and perks differ as well. Of course, I cannot compare myself to a Shah Rukh Khan, or Ayushmann Khurrana [Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan co-star] because they pull the numbers. However, when someone relatively new or junior to me gets better treatment, it bothers me. The difference is evident in the smallest things – from the small vanity vans to the car that comes to picks you up."

