Made In China trailer: Rajkummar Rao impresses as the struggling businessman

The makers of Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy's Made In China have just released the trailer of the film and it sure looks fascinating. Rajkummar Rao plays Raghu, a struggling businessman who is involved in the perfect 'jugaad'.

After working his magic in his last movie outing, Judgementall Hai Kya, Rajkummar is back and will play the role of the ultimate jugaadu. Made In China also stars Boman Irani, Gajraj Rao and Paresh Rawal besides Rajkummar and Mouni Roy.

Watch the trailer of Made In China here:

Made In China is based on the life of a struggling businessman, Raghu, who embarks on a journey to China in order to make his business flourish. The funny journey and Rajkummar's experiences help the actor to become a successful entrepreneur later. Mouni will be seen portraying Rajkummar's wife (Rukmini) in the film.

Boman Irani had shared the motion poster of the film a few days ago. "Iss Diwali, #IndiaKaJugaad hoga Soup-er Hit! #MadeInChina Trailer out in one week! #FirstLook," he wrote alongside the motion poster.

The film has been directed by National Award-winner Mikhil Musale, who won the best director for his 2016 drama-thriller Wrong Side Raju, and Dinesh Vijan is producing the movie.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates