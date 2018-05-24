Madhavan, Aanand L Rai celebrate Tanu Weds Manu Returns milestone on Zero sets

Madhavan is making a cameo in Aanand L Rai's Zero, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif



Aanand L Rai and R Madhavan

Producer-director Aanand L Rai and R Madhavan celebrated three years of their film, Tanu Weds Manu Returns on the set of Zero, on Tuesday. Maddy is doing a cameo in the Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and, Anushka Sharma-starrer, which is being shot in Alabama, US. It is said that due to their old connect, Rai has specially created a role for his favourite actor in Zero.

Shah Rukh Khan is balancing his commitments for Aanand L Rai's Zero and the T20 matches with his team, Kolkata. King Khan is known to have his fingers in many pies. But shooting for Zero, in which he plays a vertically challenged person, has been taxing.

SRK has said that he will take up a new project only after he wraps up shooting for the film. He is keen to give his all to the ambitious project. He has astronaut Rakesh Sharma's biopic and a film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali coming up next. But Shah Rukh does not want to say anything on that front now.

