Madhu Chopra in Jodhpur to check Priyanka-Nick's wedding preps

bollywood

Priyanka is, meanwhile, busy shooting in old Delhi for her new project The Sky Is Pink with director Shonali Bose and actor Farhan Akhtar

Madhu Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu landed here to check on the wedding preparations for her daughter, who is set to marry American singer beau Nick Jonas.

"Mera bahut pasandida shehar hai. Saari duniya chhodkar hum yahaan aaye hain (This is one of my favourite cities. We have chosen this city over the whole world," Madhu, who spearheads Purple Pebble Pictures along with Priyanka, told the paparazzi here.

Asked to comment on the wedding preparations, she said: "Ab shaadi dekh lena... abhi se kya bataaun... jab ho jaaye, tab baat karenge (See the wedding. What do I say about it already? We will talk about it when it happens)."

If Priyanka Chopra's Instagram feed is anything to go by, the former Miss World is enjoying soaking up the sun and the rustic vibe of 'purani Dilli'.

Priyanka and Nick are likely to get married soon at the grand Umaid Bhawan Palace here. The details about the wedding have been kept under close wraps so far, but according to those in the know of developments, it will be a close-knit family affair and a separate celebration for her film fraternity friends will take place later.

The actress came to India to resume shooting for The Sky Is Pink after enjoying a bridal shower in New York and then a bachelorette party in Amsterdam and Italy.

Priyanka and Nick had a traditional 'roka' ceremony in August at the actress' Mumbai residence.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas' Wedding To Be A Sponsored Bash?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever