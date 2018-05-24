Madhuri Dixit: It's fun to be around young actors like Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan

Having kicked off Kalank shoot with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit lauds current crop for their love of the craft



Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Varun Dhawan

Five years after having done a special number in Karan Johar's production, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), Madhuri Dixit Nene has now collaborated with the filmmaker on his ambitious project, Kalank. While the actor is glad to be where she belongs — in front of the camera — Dixit says it is the experience of working with young blood, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, in the Abhishek Varman-directed film that she cherishes the most.

Having kick-started her shoot with Alia Bhatt earlier this month, Madhuri Dixit says the youngster has a knack for getting into the skin of her character. "She is such a versatile actor. When she plays a character, she owns it. I have noticed that between shots, Alia doesn't bother how her hair is looking or doesn't give in to such unnecessary distractions. It's fun to be around young actors like her and Varun Dhawan as they bring a lot of energy on the sets. I'm happy to learn from them."

That she is enthusiastic to learn new things is evident in her choice of films too — she will be seen making her debut in Marathi cinema with Bucket List. Pointing out that her learning curve extends to her real life as well, Dixit reveals that she learnt the "internet lingo" from her sons, Arin and Rayaan, as part of her prep for the Marathi film. "I am not really tech-savvy. One day, my elder son told me, 'Mom, you are on Twitter, why don't you join Snapchat?' I did and now, I am having a lot of fun on the platform."

