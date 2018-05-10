Varun Dhawan's 'night training' for Kalank

Varun Dhawan on Wednesday night shared a video of himself working out in the gym

Varun Dhawan says it is after years that he has got an exciting role in upcoming movie "Kalank" for which he is thrilled to train for. Varun on Wednesday night shared a video of himself working out in the gym.

"Night training for 'Kalank'. After years I have got a character for whom I am very excited to train for. Try this only once you get used to the movements. It's taken me sometime to master this. Keep your core engaged at all times. P.s. that the new mission impossible theme playing," Varun Dhawan wrote alongside the video.

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. Abhishek Varman will direct the epic drama, which will hit screens on April 19, 2019. The film will be jointly produced by Karan, Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It is co-produced by Fox Star Studios.

May 8th was not only about Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding, it was also Varun Dhawan's rumoured ladylove Natasha Dalal's birthday. A fashion designer by profession, Dalal turned 29 on Tuesday, and beau Varun had a beautiful birthday wish for her. Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram account to share a story with Natasha.

