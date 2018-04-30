Varun Dhawan injures hand on Kalank sets while working out

Prashant Sawant, who trained Shah Rukh Khan during Raees, will be training Varun for this film



Varun Dhawan suffered a minor injury while working out in the makeshift gym on the set of Kalank. The actor's hand accidentally hit a pole, leaving him with a bruise. Prashant Sawant, who trained Shah Rukh Khan during Raees, will be training Varun for this film.

This isn't the first time that Varun Dhawan got hurt on sets while shooting. In March, in his bid to pull off a fight sequence without the aid of a body double, Dhawan had a freak accident and ended up injuring himself on the set in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh.

A unit hand reveals that the scene in question sees Dhawan's character Mauji engage in a street brawl. The sequence required him to subsequently roll down a flight of stairs. While director Sharat Katariya was of the opinion that a body double perform the stunt, Varun Dhawan insisted on doing the sequence himself.

The source adds, "The director clearly told Varun of the risk involved in the scene and tried to dissuade him from attempting the stunt. But Varun was adamant. Unfortunately, while filming, one of the steps in the staircase gave way and in the process, he sustained injuries on his head, including a gash on the forehead."

Naturally, the shoot was halted for a few hours as the actor needed urgent medical attention. "The doctor assured Sharat, Anushka and the crew that Varun's injuries were minor, but recommended bed rest to the actor for the day. However, Varun resumed shooting after resting for a few hours as he didn't want to delay the schedule in any way," says the unit hand.

