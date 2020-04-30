Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla express sorrow over frequent co-star Rishi Kapoor's demise

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on the morning of April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer. The actor passed away peacefully in a hospital in Mumbai with wife Neetu Kapoor by his side. The Indian film industry has witnessed another dark day after the demise of Irrfan Khan, who passed away yesterday, April 29.

Rishi Kapoor's frequent co-stars Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Juhi Chawla and Hema Malini took to social media to express their shock and sorrow at his passing. Madhuri Dixit, who worked with Kapoor in several films including Sahibaan, Yaraana, and Prem Granth, tweeted, "I've had the honour of working with Rishi Ji. A larger than life person, so outspoken yet so warm. We have lost a brilliant actor today. Still can't believe it... absolutely heartbroken. My prayers are with the family during this tough time."

Another one of Rishi Kapoor's 90s co-stars, Juhi Chawla, couldn't believe the news that he passed away. The actress, who worked with Kapoor in films like Eena Meena Deeka, Saajan Ka Ghar, Daraar, Bol Radha Bol, among others, tweeted this:

No no no no .... this is not happening ...!! This is sad ............... ... very very very very very sad...!!! ðÂÂÂ.... I'm shocked beyond words .....!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) April 30, 2020

In fact, Rishi Kapoor was working on a film with Juhi Chawla titled Sharmaji Namkeen before he passed away.

Veteran actress Hema Malini, too, expressed grief over the demise of Rishi Kapoor who passed away at the age of 67. "I am deeply saddened. I woke up and got the news and I was shocked because we thought that Rishi Kapoor is recovering. His departure is a very big loss," the Dream Girl told ANI.

Both tragedies have happened in ths terrible time of corona & it is too much to digest.Such a wonderful actor,Rishi, snuffed out just whn we thot he was recovering.Sad tht we cannot pay our last respects to this lovely person.We are all with the Kapoors in spirit in ths tragedyðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 30, 2020

Hema Malini and Rishi Kapoor worked together in some hits film in the late 70s and 80s, like Ek Chadar Maili Si, Naseeb, among others.

Rishi Kapoor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. The actor is known for his many iconic roles in blockbuster hits like Bobby, Chandni, Karz and many others.

