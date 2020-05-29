Madhuri Dixit-Nene: Karan Johar makes an actor's job simpler

Madhuri Dixit-Nene is itching to return to the hustle and bustle of a set, and with good reason. The lockdown was announced barely a week into the shoot of her maiden web series, the yet-untitled Netflix drama produced by Karan Johar. The two are joining forces to tell the story of a superstar who vanishes without a trace. "Karan is one of the most creative people I have come across. He has a hold on various aspects of filmmaking, and hence, makes an actor's job simpler. He constantly reinvents himself," says the actor, thrilled to reunite with him after Kalank (2019).

Even though she may have bided her time before making her acting debut in digital entertainment, Dixit argues that she understood the potential of the web world early on. "When I started Dance with Madhuri [dance tutorials] online, people were apprehensive and [wondered] how it will pan out. But Shriram [husband] and I were clear that we wanted to do it. That was an experiment we did years ago because we believed in the medium."

Celebrated for her acting and dancing, Dixit proved she is a talented singer with the release of her single, Candle. Ask her if she was nervous about going behind the mic, and she says, "There was no hesitation. Many people are scared of experimenting, but I always loved singing. I wanted to do something that spreads hope in the current scenario."

