Madhuri Dixit-Nene lauds the frontline warriors with an emotional post of her mother

To mark International Nurses Day on Tuesday, Madhuri Dixit-Nene shared a picture of mother Snehlata along with her nurse. The actor lauded the frontline warriors as well as the entire healthcare community who're putting their lives at risk to treat the ailing. She described the nursing profession as helping, caring and curing.

Our nurses are among the countless other frontline warriors who have been working selflessly and tirelessly to fight the global coronavirus pandemic and keep us safe and healthy. On International Nurses Day, not only Madhuri Dixit-Nene but many other Bollywood celebrities expressed gratitude towards the helping hands. Our nurses have been putting their lives on the line alongside doctors, cops and other healthcare professionals to keep their countrymen and women safe from the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the professional front, Madhuri Dixit-Nene will be back as a judge on reality TV, when she returns on the new season of "Dance Deewane". The actress recently kickstarted the audition phase by shooting the season's first promo from home. Rumour mills suggest that the actress will also be making her digital debut, with Ship Of Theseus director, Anand Gandhi. Named Saheli, the web show details are still under the wraps.

A source also shared with mid-day, "Anand has been developing the six-part drama over the past two years. The story spans over three decades from the late '80s to 2020. Mumbai, as a backdrop, is integral to the proceedings as the protagonist's journey runs parallel to the city's evolution."

"After zeroing in on Madhuri for the lead role, the team had only begun the principal casting when the lockdown was announced and will resume pending pre-production work when the restrictions are relaxed," the source further added.

mid-day reached out to Dixit, who did not wish to comment.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news