Madhuri Dixit-Nene shares heartfelt post on losing 'friend and guru' Saroj Khan
Madhuri Dixit-Nene's rise in the late eighties and the nineties is defined by several hit dances were choreographed by Saroj Khan.
Madhuri Dixit-Nene, who has dedicated a huge share of her career to Saroj Khan, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram. The actress has mourned the loss of veteran choreographer Saroj Khan saying she has lost a "friend and guru". Madhuri Dixit shared a series of pictures on Instagram which will surely melt your heart. Take a look!
I'm devastated & at an utter loss of words today! Saroj ji was part of my journey since the beginning. She taught me a lot, not just about dance but so much more. There's a rush of memories in my head thinking of this big personal loss. My heartfelt condolences to the family ð
Madhuri's rise in the late eighties and her superstardom of the nineties and beyond is defined by several hit dances that were choreographed by Saroj Khan. The actress shot to fame as one of the industry's most versatile dancing stars ever with Ek do teen in the 1988 superhit Tezaab.
Her dance number Dhak dhak karne laga in the 1992 superhit Beta, also choreographed by Khan, became such a rage that it earned Madhuri the sobriquet of Bollywood's Dhak Dhak Girl. Khan choreographed Madhuri in several superhit dance numbers including Choli ke peeche kya hai (Khalnayak) and Tamma tamma loge (Thanedaar).
A few months ago, Saroj Khan shared another throwback photo which has the popular dancing duo. Check the picture out here. The choreographer's social media account is filled with pictures of her with Madhuri Dixit.
The song Dola re dola in the 2002 release Devdas, filmed on Madhuri and Aishwarya Rai, won Saroj Khan the first of her three National Award for choreography. Coincidentally, Khan's last major assignment also happened to be with Madhuri, when last year she choreographed the actress's moves for the song Tabah ho gaye in the film, Kalank. Her recent works include choreographing Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika last year and Tanu Weds Manu Returns in 2015.
Khan was 71 and had been admitted to a Bandra hospital for a fortnight for breathing and diabetes problems. She was suffering from multiple health issues but had tested negative for COVID-19, and the end came around 1.30 am on Friday. The last rites were performed at Malad burial ground. Few members of her family were allowed at the burial owing to social distancing norms.
The three-time National Award winner has choreographed for some of the most memorable tracks, including Dola Re Dola from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, Ek Do Teen from Madhuri Dixit-starrer Tezaab and Ye Ishq Haaye from Jab We Met in 2007. Saroj Khan shot to fame in the late eighties, choreographing Sridevi superhits such as Main naagin tu sapera (Nagina) and Hawaa hawaai (Mr India).
With inputs from IANS
Born on November 22, 1948, Saroj Khan's birth name was Nirmala Nagpal. She started out in films at the age of three as a child actor before a stint as a backup dancer in the fifties. (All pictures/Saroj Khan's official Instagram account)
One of the most prolific choreographers of the Hindi film industry, Saroj Khan was fondly called Masterji in Bollywood. The ace choreographer had called the shots in over 2,000 songs spanning over three and a half decades.
As a choreographer, Saroj Khan started her journey in the film industry in the early seventies. But she became a household name and gained immense popularity in the mid to late eighties, first directing dances for Sridevi, and then Madhuri Dixit.
In picture: On Madhuri Dixit's birthday, Saroj Khan posted this picture of her teaching 'Choli Ke Piche Kya Hai' dance steps to the actress. "Happy birthday M.D, my inspiration. You are my love for dancing. God give you a long long long life, his blessing should always be on you, God give you good health and keep you wealthy. God bless your children and Dr. Nene. Lots of love, Master Ji," she wrote in the caption.
Saroj Khan started out choreographing with the 1974 film, Geeta Mera Naam. She directed songs for the Tamil film Thai Veedu in 1983, and also worked in Subhash Ghai's superhit Hero the same year.
However, it was the 1986 film Nagina that made Saroj Khan a household name. Sridevi's iconic dance 'Main naagin tu sapera' in that film continues to be a popular number even today.
Saroj Khan's choreography for Sridevi the next year in Mr India, particularly the song Hawaa Hawaii then scaled popularity.
Saroj Khan won the National Award thrice in her lifetime. In 2003, she received the honour for the song 'Dola re dola' in Devdas, picturised on Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan.
In 2006, Saroj Khan was a recipient of the award for all the songs she choreographed in the Tamil film, Sringaram.
In 2008, she won the award for the song 'Yeh Ishq Haaye' filmed on Kareena Kapoor in Jab We Met.
Lately, Saroj Khan had been selective with signing new projects. Her recent works include choreographing Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika and Madhuri Dixit in Kalank last year.
Over the past few weeks, Saroj Khan, who was diabetic, had complained of breathing problems, following which she was admitted to Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital. Since last month, she had been experiencing multiple health issues, though she had tested negative for COVID-19.
In picture: Saroj Khan had shared this picture of Rekha and wrote in the caption, "#majorthrowback to Rekha ji's World Tour Show '99 with my daughter @sukainanagpal"
After a cardiac arrest on Thursday night, Saroj Khan passed away. She is survived by her husband, son and two daughters.
A look at some candid pictures of Saroj Khan, during her younger days:
Saroj Khan with Sanjay Dutt
Saroj Khan with Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of Saawariya, which marked the actor's debut in Bollywood.
Saroj Khan with Aishwarya Rai in the 90s
Saroj Khan with megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Saroj Khan with Preity Zinta
Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on July 3, 2020, following a massive heart attack. She was 71. A look at some of her candid pictures, in her remembrance.
