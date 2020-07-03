Madhuri Dixit-Nene shares heartfelt post on losing 'friend and guru' Saroj Khan

Madhuri Dixit-Nene, who has dedicated a huge share of her career to Saroj Khan, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram. The actress has mourned the loss of veteran choreographer Saroj Khan saying she has lost a "friend and guru". Madhuri Dixit shared a series of pictures on Instagram which will surely melt your heart. Take a look!

Madhuri's rise in the late eighties and her superstardom of the nineties and beyond is defined by several hit dances that were choreographed by Saroj Khan. The actress shot to fame as one of the industry's most versatile dancing stars ever with Ek do teen in the 1988 superhit Tezaab.

Her dance number Dhak dhak karne laga in the 1992 superhit Beta, also choreographed by Khan, became such a rage that it earned Madhuri the sobriquet of Bollywood's Dhak Dhak Girl. Khan choreographed Madhuri in several superhit dance numbers including Choli ke peeche kya hai (Khalnayak) and Tamma tamma loge (Thanedaar).

A few months ago, Saroj Khan shared another throwback photo which has the popular dancing duo. Check the picture out here. The choreographer's social media account is filled with pictures of her with Madhuri Dixit.

View this post on Instagram Flashback.â¤ï¸ A post shared by Saroj Khan (@sarojkhanofficial) onMay 2, 2020 at 8:06am PDT

The song Dola re dola in the 2002 release Devdas, filmed on Madhuri and Aishwarya Rai, won Saroj Khan the first of her three National Award for choreography. Coincidentally, Khan's last major assignment also happened to be with Madhuri, when last year she choreographed the actress's moves for the song Tabah ho gaye in the film, Kalank. Her recent works include choreographing Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika last year and Tanu Weds Manu Returns in 2015.

Khan was 71 and had been admitted to a Bandra hospital for a fortnight for breathing and diabetes problems. She was suffering from multiple health issues but had tested negative for COVID-19, and the end came around 1.30 am on Friday. The last rites were performed at Malad burial ground. Few members of her family were allowed at the burial owing to social distancing norms.

The three-time National Award winner has choreographed for some of the most memorable tracks, including Dola Re Dola from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, Ek Do Teen from Madhuri Dixit-starrer Tezaab and Ye Ishq Haaye from Jab We Met in 2007. Saroj Khan shot to fame in the late eighties, choreographing Sridevi superhits such as Main naagin tu sapera (Nagina) and Hawaa hawaai (Mr India).

With inputs from IANS