Madhuri Dixit-Nene to make her digital debut with Ship of Theseus director's next

The news of Madhuri Dixit-Nene making her web debut with a Netflix show backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment brought much cheer among her fans. Even as she has yet to shoot for the series, the actor has zeroed in on her second digital outing. According to the buzz, Dixit has given her nod to Ship of Theseus director Anand Gandhi's web series, Saheli.

A source reveals, "Anand has been developing the six-part drama over the past two years. The story spans over three decades from the late '80s to 2020. Mumbai, as a backdrop, is integral to the proceedings as the protagonist's journey runs parallel to the city's evolution."



Anand Gandhi

The source adds that the Disney+Hotstar show was slated to go on floors in July. However, with the recent turn of events, the schedule of the project will have to be re-worked. "After zeroing in on Madhuri for the lead role, the team had only begun the principal casting when the lockdown was announced and will resume pending pre-production work when the restrictions are relaxed."

mid-day reached out to Dixit, who did not wish to comment.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news