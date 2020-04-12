Madhuri Dixit Nene wishes us a Happy Easter, cooks some delicious cookies on the occasion

It's a tough time for all of us, but also a time when everyone is spreading happiness and positivity around. And thank god we have social media to deflate our stress and tension and have a look at some amazing and amusing Instagram stories. One such amazing post is by Madhuri Dixit Nene.

Today, on April 12, the actress has wished all of us a Happy Easter and shared a video on Instagram where she could be seen baking some delicious chocolate chip cookies with ginger and we warn you not to watch the video on an empty stomach.

Have a look right here and also learn the recipe. So whenever you're hungry or famished, this comes to your rescue:

Just like all the other actors and actresses, Madhuri is also being regular on her social media and sharing pictures and videos with all her fans and informing them about her daily schedule amid the lockdown. As far as her work front is concerned, she had two releases in 2019- Total Dhamaal and Kalank.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news