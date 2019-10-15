Madhuri Dixit-Nene's embroidered satin saree is a wardrobe must-have; buy here

The Dhak Dhak girl, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, has time and again made the heart skip a beat with her evergreen beauty and a million-dollar smile. In fact, the Devdas actress is still considered the dancing queens for her impeccable dance moves. Earlier this week, Madhuri Dixit was spotted with Gracy Singh, Krystle D'Souza and Rithvik Dhanjani at Global Excellence Awards hosted in the city. For the event ceremony, Madhuri opted for an embroidered satin saree, which enhanced her beauty.

If you are planning to look as ethereal as Madhuri this festive season, we have some great options one can buy for Diwali. The festival of lights is just around the corner, and its time to get the festive look right with perfect attire.

Madhuri Dixit-Nene at Global Excellence Awards 2019/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Designer Embroidered Saree:

Gain confidence and stay sharp with this golden coloured embroidered saree which is exclusively available on Amazon. These Ultimate Designed Saree are made to utmost comfort. In fact, you can also customise as per your preferences by adding more embellishments to the six-yard. This Saree comes with a Separate blouse piece, which can be stitched according to your taste and preference. Great value Product. Buy this saree at the discounted price of Rs 1,449 only. Shop here.

Designer Silk Saree:

Salmon pink silk saree is embellished with zari, embroidered and beads. If you also wish to buy one saree for Diwali and use it later to attend family functions. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 1,794. Shop here.

Embroidered Georgette Saree:

This saree will give you a trendy look. If you are planning to gift someone this festive season, this saree fits perfectly as a gifting idea to your loved ones. Also, this ethnic wear also has small detailed work which will surely add an oomph factor to your next outing. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 1,049 only. Shop here.

Embroidery Multicoloured Chiffon Saree:

This multicoloured six-yard is elegantly crafted to add ethnic grace to your wardrobe. The saree will accentuate your beauty. There's no other outfit more feminine than a saree; it is elegant as well as stylish. Pair this piece with heels or flats for a graceful look. Get this at the discounted price of Rs 1,549 only. Shop here.

