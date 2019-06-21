Madhuri Dixit recreates her iconic dance moves; grooves to Kay Sera Sera

television

On Dance Deewane, Madhuri Dixit met a contestant named Raghu, who missed the opportunity of being a background dancer on the Kay Sera Sera song when it was being shot

Madhuri Dixit with Raghu

Mesmerised millions with her elegance and fascinated them with her moves, Madhuri Dixit continues to win hearts with her charm. Madhuri Dixit and Pradhudeva's popular dance Kay Sera Sera was iconic and it had generations do the moonwalk. This dance has been her fans' favourite and people have tried to replicate the same over the years.

Recently, on Dance Deewane, Madhuri Dixit met a contestant named Raghu, who missed the opportunity of being a background dancer on the same song when it was being shot. Raghu who is now 44 years old comes from Chennai and has been a diehard fan of Madhuri and always regretted missing out. He also revealed that he never got married because he wanted to marry someone as charming as Madhuri.

Touched by his sentiments, Madhuri decided to make his wish come true by dancing with him on Kay Sera Sera. The duo took to the Dance Deewane stage and recreated the iconic step too after which Madhuri christened him with a new name - Raghudeva. Raghu was elated with her gesture as he had waited for 12 years to get an opportunity to share the same stage as the dancing queen.

Known to make dreams come true and providing a platform that unites passionate dancers, Dance Deewane season 2 will air from 15th June every Saturday - Sunday at 09:00 p.m.

