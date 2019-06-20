Madhuri Dixit Nene did her first stage show at the age of 8

television

Madhuri Dixit Nene thanks her mother for introducing her to dance at an early age and for encouraging her to fulfil her passion.

Madhuri Dixit Nene connects with Manasvi, a contestant of Dance Deewane. Madhuri started learning Kathak when she was 3-year-old and her 1st live show was at the age of 8

Bollywood's Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene has won million of hearts with for her spectacular acting and dance moves. Having started her training in Kathak when she was 3 years old, Madhuri performed on stage for the first time at the age of 8. Madhuri Dixit thanks her mother for introducing her to dance at an early age and for encouraging her to fulfil her passion.

Recently on COLORS' Dance Deewane season 2, Madhuri Dixit met a contestant called Manasvi, a 10 year old who just completed her Arangetram which is a 9 year dance course. Manasvi has been dancing since the age of 1. Madhuri Dixit who found a deep, immediate connect with little Manasvi said that she reminded her of her childhood days and how dance classes helped shaped her career.

According to the sources, "Madhuri Dixit was in awe of Manasvi's performance. She not only gave her trademark go ahead with a 'siti' but also went on stage and danced with her. Shashank called her a miracle child and also said that she could be the next Madhuri Dixit."

If Manasvi could start dancing at the age of one, she has surely broken mindsets and proven that one is never too young to learn and never too old to practice.

