Sameera Reddy looked absolutely radiant at her baby shower; see photos

Sameera Reddy, who is expecting her second child with husband Akshai Varde, shared a few precious moments from her baby shower, aka godh bharai. Check out the lovely pictures she shared

Sameera Reddy with husband Akshai Varde and son Hans. Pic/instagram.com/reddysameera, @maithily_hanamghar, @weddingsbyamit, @photographsbyishan

Sameera Reddy and husband Akshai Varde are looking forward to welcoming their second child soon. The couple has a 4-year-old son, Hans Varde. The Musafir actress is sailing through the journey of pregnancy for the second time fabulously and effortlessly. She frequently shares pictures of herself flaunting her baby bump, and was recently seen enjoying a babymoon with her husband and son in Goa.

Sameera Reddy celebrated her baby shower yesterday, June 19, surrounded by her friends and family. The pretty actress looked positively glowing in her yellow Kanjeevaram saree. Sameera shared a picture on Instagram of herself with her husband and son. She captioned the photo, "Hearty laughter and inner smiles is enough to keep me happy for a lifetime ! My Godh Bharai Bliss"

Sameera looked radiant in her saree with her hair tied in a bun and gorgeously done makeup. She wore stunning traditional jewellery with her saree and was smiles at the event.



Doesn't Sameera look lovely? A month ago, Sameera Reddy came out in the open about her drastic weight gain, and how she lost her confidence. "I touched 102 Kgs in May 2015, the month Hans was born and I'm not scared to admit it. It took me to the deepest darkest places in my head. My confidence shattered. But the beautiful part is that you can only hit your lowest low to know you can absolutely climb out of that hole. It’s a fight. A hard one. Took me 2 years more to lose the weight and to step out and face the world again but I wish I had the courage then. I did it naturally with no fad diets, no easy way out. Only with a dedicated workout, yoga, pilates and strength training..."

The actress, whose last big screen outing was in 2012 with the film Tezz, married businessman Akshai Varde in 2014. She became a mother to her firstborn, a son, in 2015.

