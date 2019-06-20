Sussanne Khan on Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina: She is in an unfortunate situation

bollywood

Sussanne Khan come out in support of ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan, saying that each family goes through such times

Sunaina Roshan and Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan has now come out in defence of Hrithik's sister Sunaina Roshan. In a heartfelt post on social media, Sussanne has asked netizens to respect a family's tough time as each family goes through such times.

Sussane wrote, "As a part of my experience with all concerned and in my life span of being a part of this close-knit family, I know Sunaina, to be an extremely loving warm, caring person, who is in an unfortunate situation. Sunaina's father is undergoing a major health crisis. Her mother is herself vulnerable to say the least. Please respect a family's tough periods, each family goes through such times. I needed to say this as someone who has been a part of this family for long."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr) onJun 19, 2019 at 5:47am PDT

It all started after reports of Sunaina Roshan's health, allegedly, deteriorating due to which she was under a critical watch, surfaced on the internet on June 9, this year. Later, she mentioned that her family isn't supporting her and she is completely fit and fine. Sunaina took to Twitter to call out her family. She wrote, "And living in hell continues ....gosh I'm tired [sic]"

And living in hell continues ....gosh I’m tired — Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 18, 2019

Decoding this tweet, she spoke to Pinkvilla, "It's what I am going through with my family…! It's living hell." Probe her further and she says, "Yes, there are certain issues, but please don't ask me to talk about this more as it's about my family and I don't want them to be affected further. All I can say is that I have been staying in a rented hotel apartment for the past 17-18 days before I came back home to stay in the same building as my parents. While I am staying in their home, I have a separate entrance and a separate floor on which I live."

She also posted another tweet, which said that she supports Kangana Ranaut all through. Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan share an infamous history, which went public and legal too.

I support Kangana all through — Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 18, 2019

Later, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel in a public interaction on social media said that not all siblings care for each other, giving the reference point of Sunaina Roshan. This was in response to Kangana helping her out with home designs for Rangoli's new house.

Don’t act too smart @chakrabarti_r everyone isn’t nice to their siblings, Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan has been calling and messaging Kangana and me only to apologise that she didn’t stand up for her when Hrithik framed her as they were friends.... (contd) https://t.co/Ty2HwG7XLj — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 12, 2019

Sunaina has been through a broken marriage, has battled depression, diabetes and hypertension, undergone bariatric surgery, sought psychiatric help and survived cervical cancer. She started her blog Zindagi, where she began sharing her experiences.

Also Read: Rangoli Chandel claims Hrithik's sister Sunaina Roshan called Kangana to apologise

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates