Hrithik's sister Sunaina Roshan supports Kangana Ranaut; says 'living in hell continues'
Hrithik Roshan's sister, Sunaina Roshan had declared that she isn't receiving any support from her family, and now she states that by all means, she supports Kangana Ranaut, who has an infamous history with Hrithik
A few odd days ago, an entertainment portal had stated that Sunaina Roshan is critically ill and is hospitalised for the same. The report further read that she was kept under observation for 24 hours to keep a check on her psychological condition. However, she rubbished the report by saying, "Surprised to read about me being critical in hospital. Hello Times of India. I am out with friends and partying! Pls get your facts right."
Later, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Sunaina Roshan mentioned that her family isn't supporting her and she is completely fit and fine. Now, once again, Sunaina has taken to Twitter to call out her family. She wrote, "And living in hell continues ....gosh I'm tired [sic]"
And living in hell continues ....gosh I’m tired— Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 18, 2019
She also posted another tweet, which said that she supports Kangana Ranaut all through. Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan share an infamous history, which went public and legal too.
I support Kangana all through— Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 18, 2019
Also Read: Rangoli Chandel claims Hrithik's sister Sunaina Roshan called Kangana to apologise
After Sunaina wrote things against her family, Rangoli mentioned to one of the users online that not all siblings care for each other. This was in reference to Kangana helping her out with home designs for Rangoli's new house.
Don’t act too smart @chakrabarti_r everyone isn’t nice to their siblings, Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan has been calling and messaging Kangana and me only to apologise that she didn’t stand up for her when Hrithik framed her as they were friends.... (contd) https://t.co/Ty2HwG7XLj— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 12, 2019
Sunaina had also posted a cryptic tweet, which indicated that life isn't easy for her at home.
Sunday thought .....didn’t know that I would hv had the opportunity to visit HELL in this lifetime .....— Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 9, 2019
Decoding this tweet, she had told the entertainment website, "It's what I am going through with my family…! It's living hell." Probe her further and she says, "Yes, there are certain issues, but please don't ask me to talk about this more as it's about my family and I don't want them to be affected further. All I can say is that I have been staying in a rented hotel apartment for the past 17-18 days before I came back home to stay in the same building as my parents. While I am staying in their home, I have a separate entrance and a separate floor on which I live."
Sunaina has been through a broken marriage, has battled depression, diabetes and hypertension, undergone bariatric surgery, sought psychiatric help and survived cervical cancer. She started her blog 'Zindagi', where she began sharing her experiences.
Also Read: Sunaina Roshan on her family: It's sad but they are not even supporting me
