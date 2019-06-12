Sunaina Roshan on her family: It's sad but they are not even supporting me

bollywood

Since a past few days, there were rumours that Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan is hospitalised. However, she quashed the rumour saying she's partying with friends

Sunaina Roshan shared this photo on Twitter.

On Sunday, Times of India reported that Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan was hospitalised. The report further read that she was kept under observation for 24 hours to keep a check on her psychological condition and bipolar disorder. However, Sunaina quashed the news by saying, "Surprised to read about me being critical in hospital. Hello Times of India. I am out with friends and partying! Pls get your facts right."

Surprised to read about me being critical in hospital. Hello Times of India. I am out with friends and partying! Pls get your facts right. — Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 9, 2019

Later in an interview with Pinkvilla, Sunaina Roshan was shocked to hear these things about her health, and told the entertainment site, "I really don't know who is spreading these rumours but I was touched by my well-wishers who asked about my health! I have not been hospitalized getting any kind of treatment forget psychological. I also want to clarify that I am not under any medication. I was out partying with my friends on Sunday night at the Golf Club in Chembur. I came back home to my father's home (in Juhu) and now I am very much at home. I am surprised that such a well-known publication would carry such news without checking with me."

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina pens down her battle with cancer

She was also asked about her bipolar disorder, to which a furious Sunaina retorted, "Being angry and short-tempered does not make you bipolar and nor have I ever suffered or been treated for a bipolar disorder, which causes shifts in mood and energy. I have been maintaining my diet and lost a lot of weight but otherwise, I am physically and mentally completely fine.. I wouldn't have stayed at a hotel these last few days if I wasn't okay."

On Sunday, Sunaina posted a cryptic tweet which led to these speculations. She wrote: "Sunday thought .....didn't know that I would hv had the opportunity to visit HELL in this lifetime [sic]"

Sunday thought .....didn't know that I would hv had the opportunity to visit HELL in this lifetime ..... — Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 9, 2019

Talking about the cryptic tweet, she told the entertainment website, "It's what I am going through with my family…! It's living hell." Probe her further and she says, "Yes, there are certain issues, but please don't ask me to talk about this more as it's about my family and I don't want them to be affected further. All I can say is that I have been staying in a rented hotel apartment for the past 17-18 days before I came back home to stay in the same building as my parents. While I am staying in their home, I have a separate entrance and a separate floor on which I live."

When further probed if her family tried connecting with her after reading the article. To which, she mentioned, "Nobody has spoken to me. Nobody is in touch with me… It's sad but they are not even supporting me."

Sunaina has been through a broken marriage, battled depression, diabetes and hypertension, undergone bariatric surgery, sought psychiatric help and survived cervical cancer. She started her blog 'Zindagi', where she began sharing her experiences.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan reacts to reports about her deteriorating health

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only