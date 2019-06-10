Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan reacts to reports about her deteriorating health

bollywood

Reports by various leading portals stated that Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan's health has been critical. Reportedly, she had been facing issues with her psychological condition, bipolar disorder and her condition has deteriorated

Sunaina Roshan with brother Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan has been in the news recently. While reports of her health, allegedly, deteriorating due to which she was under a critical watch, surfaced on the internet on Sunday, Sunaina has rubbished all the rumours.

The reports by various leading news websites stated that "The reasons for Sunaina's health conditions are unknown even for the doctors, which has become a worry for Hrithik Roshan's family."

However, slamming the report, Sunaina tweeted, "Surprised to read about me being critical in hospital. Hello, Times of India. I am out with friends and partying! Pls get your facts right. [sic]"

Surprised to read about me being critical in hospital. Hello Times of India. I am out with friends and partying! Pls get your facts right. — Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 9, 2019

Sunaina has been through a broken marriage, battled depression, diabetes and hypertension, undergone bariatric surgery, sought psychiatric help and survived cervical cancer. She started her blog 'Zindagi', where she began sharing her experiences.

Sunaina Roshan with her family - brother Hrithik, father Rakesh and mother Pinky

Sunaina Roshan is known to have fought her life's battles quite fiercely. It was then when the brave heart realised the importance of family in her life.

In one of her blogs, Sunaina Roshan has mentioned how Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan's Krrish co-star, always called to check on her during the toughest phase of her life. She wrote, "One of the people who called me during this phase of my life to check on me and give me support was Priyanka Chopra. She was not sure if it was ok to call me not knowing how I would react or if I was traumatic and low. She actually consulted duggu (Hrithik) and only after he said it was ok, she called me."

