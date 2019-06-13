Rangoli Chandel claims Hrithik's sister Sunaina Roshan called Kangana to apologise

Updated: Jun 13, 2019, 12:32 IST | mid-day online correspondent

After Sunaina Roshan openly said that her family including brother Hrithik Roshan aren't supporting her, Rangoli Chandel shared a tweet about sister Kangana helping her with home designs

Rangoli Chandel claims Hrithik's sister Sunaina Roshan called Kangana to apologise
Hrithik Roshan, Rangoli Chandel, Kangana Ranaut and Sunaina Roshan

Ahead of Mental Hai Kya release, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel now claims that Hrithik Roshan's sister, Sunaina Roshan, is in touch with them. On Wednesday, Rangoli Chandel tweeted, "Sunaina has been calling Kangana. She wants to apologise that she didn't stand up for her as she was friends with her when Hrithik and Kangana were close."

It all began when Rangoli Chandel posted a tweet about sister Kangana Ranaut being helpful to her. The actress' sister, who is also her manager, is building a house with her husband in Kullu and asked Kangana for help with the designs. "Ajay and I are building our house in Kullu, I simply asked Kangana for some design suggestions, here she is designing everything from a scratch, sometimes calls me at 2am bursting with idea and excitement, everyday I get hundreds of reference pictures," she wrote.

Rangoli further added, "For our budget what she is doing with the house is extraordinary, the best thing about Kangana is her ability to give her all to the people in her life, to treat them as if they are an extension of herself, how not to fall in love with her everyday [sic]"

To which, a user commented that every sibling does this for each other. To which, Rangoli said that it's not the case with every sibling, and gave the reference point of Sunaina Roshan, who recently claimed that her family isn't supporting her. 

Rangoli further added that when Hrithik got wind of Sunaina being closer to Kangana, "he and his PR tried to prove that Sunaina was bipolar and had a nervous breakdown (sic)."

Talking about Sunaina Roshan, she has been through a broken marriage, has battled depression, diabetes and hypertension, undergone bariatric surgery, sought psychiatric help and survived cervical cancer. She started her blog 'Zindagi', where she began sharing her experiences.

Also Read: Sunaina Roshan on her family: It's sad but they are not even supporting me

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

hrithik roshanKangana Ranautbollywood newssunaina roshanRangoli Chandel

Rangoli claims Hrithik's sister has been calling them to apologize

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK