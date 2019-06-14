Madhuri Dixit ticks off belly dancing from her bucket list

television

Ticking belly dancing off her bucket list, Madhuri Dixit during the Dance Deewane shoot was inspired by one participant and decided to give Belly dancing a try along with her

Colors' Dance Deewane, the much-loved dance reality show is all set to premiere on Saturday, 15th June. The show gives a platform to all aspiring dancers across varied age groups to showcase their deewangi for dance.

The effervescent judge's trio Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia are back with a double dose of entertainment. Bollywood's 'Dhak Dhak girl' Madhuri Dixit who is known for her spectacular dance moves recently expressed that she wishes to learn belly dancing someday. Ticking this off her bucket list, Madhuri during the Dance Deewane shoot was inspired by one participant and decided to give Belly dancing a try along with her.

A source from the set revealed, "While a second generation contestant called Shaina did belly dancing on the song 'O Womaniya', Madhuri Dixit was in awe of her and praised her graceful moves. An excited Madhuri couldn't hold her self back and went on stage to learn this dance form from Shaina. Known for being a born dancer, Madhuri Dixit hardly took few minutes to learn the dance and performed with utmost grace and confidence. Everyone was left in awe of her ability to grasp the dance moves so quick."

52-year-old Madhuri Dixit says age should not come in the way of one's talent. "I believe that age cannot and should not restrict someone to dance. Earlier in other dance shows, usually children would participate and the parents would watch the performance as a part of the audience.

"With this show, we are breaking that norm and the whole family gets to participate... from three generations -- the kids, their parents as well as grandparents. This year, we have got so much active participation from the elder generation because they have got encouragement from our first season," Madhuri told IANS.

Asked if she has any interest in exploring her talent as a choreographer, Madhuri told IANS: "Recently, I went to a music reality TV show called 'Rising Star', where I did an impromptu performance…Shankar Mahadevan, one of the judges of the show, was singing a beautiful 'tarana' and I was dancing on that.

Madhuri, who entered the film industry in 1984 and achieved mass popularity with her acting, dancing skills, and eternal beauty. Some of the most memorable films of the actress include Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Parinda, Dil, Saajan, Beta, Khalnayak, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Dil To Pagal Hai, Mrityudand, Pukar and Devdas among others. Madhuri has been associated with reality TV shows in the past. She also ventured into production with the Netflix film 15 August.

On the work front, Madhuri was last seen in Karan Johar's period drama Kalank. Directed by Abhishek Varman, the movie also featured Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles, Set in pre-independence India, Kalank released on April 17 to mostly negative reviews.

