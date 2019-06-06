Is Star Plus' upcoming show Kahan Hum Kahan Tum based on Madhuri Dixit-Sriram Nene love story?

television

Kahan Hum Kahan Tum is a story of two characters from two different worlds, who have two different professions with extremely busy schedules.

Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover

The television is set to witness a new love story with a fresh pairing of Simar Ka Sasural fame Dipika Kakar and actor Karan V Grover who are all set to come together for Sandip Siikand's romantic show 'Kahan Hum Kahan Tum'.

The upcoming show, 'Kahan Hum Kahan Tum' is a story of two characters from two different worlds, who have two different professions with extremely busy schedules. While one is an actress, the other is a surgeon. Does this ring a bell? Well, a source close to the production revealed that the on-screen love story is based on the popular couple Madhuri Dixit Nene and her husband, Sriram Nene's courtship period where the actress would be busy with her acting schedule and Nene would be away as he is a surgeon along with the struggles it took to keep the romance going.

With two high profile respective careers, Madhuri Dixit had to earlier give up her successful career and settle in USA for her husband after a long period of courtship. Now, with the actresses' second innings in the industry, Sriram has put his surgeon career in the States to rest and settled in India for his wife. The show will underline how they dealt with the busy lifestyles yet made time for courtship which will be essayed by Dipika and Karan, on-screen.

The first trailer of the show featured Saif Ali Khan who introduced the on-screen pair leaving the audience with a question- while their hearts are one, will they manage to find themselves, hinting at the two demanding careers and the compromise it entails.

With a fresh and contemporary love saga inspired from Madhuri's story, the never seen before love story is set to air on Star Plus.

