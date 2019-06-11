Dance Deewane 2: Catch Bharti Singh's 'judwa' moment with Madhuri Dixit

television

In an episode of Khatra Khatra Khatra, Bharti Singh was seen twinning with Madhuri Dixit

Bharti Singh and Madhuri Dixit.

Colors is all set to premiere the second season of most celebrated dance reality shows, Dance Deewane. The show essays the true dancing spirit of the country where contestants from all age groups showcase their deewangi (passion) for dance. Reprising their roles as judges to guide and motivate the contestants will be the fabulous triad - Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan, and Tushar Kalia.

Recently during a special integration of the show, Khatra Khatra Khatra and Dance Deewane 2, the queen of comedy Bharti Singh met the Bollywood dance queen, Madhuri Dixit. As Khatra Khatra Khatra, is known for its humorous tasks, this time Madhuri was taken by surprise as Bharti was twinning with the dancing diva. They both looked glamorous in a dark red outfit. As a part of the fun gag, both of them had to mirror each other's action as they sat opposite each other. The duo had a really good time and the coordination was perfect. Bharti Singh is known to entertain the audience with her wittiness and this time even Madhuri Dixit couldn't hold back her laughter and thoroughly enjoyed Bharti's jest.

This season of Dance Deewane 2 will not only promise to show the great dancing talent of our country but will also be a complete entertainment package for the weekends.

