Madhuri Dixit's latest post will make you miss Devdas

bollywood

While the click was enough to make fans nostalgic, Chandramukhi (Madhuri) and Devdas (Shahrukh Khan) seemed incomplete without their Paro (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and husband Sriram Madhav Nene

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Devdas' is not just a film, it is a feeling. And Madhuri Dixit's latest Instagram post will remind you of the epic classic the movie was.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Mumbai reception brought all the Bollywood A-Listers under one roof, and guess who all bumped into each other, the team of Devdas!

Sharing a photo of the memorable reunion on her Instagram page, the 'Dhak Dhak' girl wrote, "My favourites in a single frame." The Picture features the lead actor of the film, Madhuri and Shahrukh Khan posing with director Bhansali. The team was also joined by Sriram Madhav Nene, Madhuri's Husband.

View this post on Instagram My favorites in a single frame! âÂÂ¤ ðÂÂ¤ÂÂ A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) onDec 3, 2018 at 12:40am PST

While the click was enough to make fans nostalgic, Chandramukhi (Madhuri) and Devdas (Shahrukh Khan) seemed incomplete without their Paro (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan).

The 2002 romantic drama has been one of the Bollywood's most celebrated works. The film had grabbed the attention of not only the domestic audience but was also well-received overseas, with the viewers going gaga over the extravagant sets and costumes.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever