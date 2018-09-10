Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath asks state govt to reduce VAT on fuel

national

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath Monday demanded that the state government reduce VAT on fuel two times of what has been done in neighbouring Rajasthan. Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Sunday announced a four per cent reduction in value added tax on petrol and diesel which in turn would bring down their prices by Rs 2.5 per litre in the BJP-ruled state.

Raje, speaking at a public meeting organised in Rawatsar in Hanumangarh district there, had said that VAT on petrol will be reduced from 30 to 26 per cent and on diesel from 22 to 18 per cent. "The Madhya Pradesh government should reduce VAT on petrol and diesel two times of what has been done in Rajasthan," Nath told reporters here Monday. "When the price of crude in the international market was USD 122 per barrel, the cost of petrol was around Rs 55 per litre. Now the price of crude is USD 70-72 per barrel, but the cost of petrol is Rs 86 per litre," Nath, a former Union commerce minister, said.

Speaking about the Bharat bandh called by his party, Nath alleged that the BJP government in MP was forcing traders to keep their establishments open during the shutdown. He also condemned an incident in Ujjain where a fuel pump was damaged, allegedly by Congress workers. "I condemn it and appeal to Congressmen and people to ensure that the bandh is peaceful. The bandh is an attempt to give voice to the youth, farmers, men and women who are facing hardship because of spiralling fuel prices," Nath said.

"BJP is unable to see and feel the pain of the people. Their (BJP) eyes are closed and they are busy shooting off their mouths," Nath alleged. He also told reporters that Congress president Rahul Gandhi would visit MP on September 17 and hold a road show from Lalghati to Dusshera Maidan here apart from meeting party workers.

