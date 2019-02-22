Madhya Pradesh police raises Rs 7.5 crore for Pulwama martyrs' kin

national

On February 14, 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed in a terror suicide attack when a explosives-laden SUV rammed the convoy of CRPF buses in Pulwama district

VK Singh

The Madhya Pradesh Police has raised a fund of Rs 7.5 crore to provide financial aid to the families of martyrs killed in a suicide attack in Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir last week.

Director General of Police V.K. Singh handed over the cheque to Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday, said an official statement here. The amount also includes contribution from the salaries of all police officials in the state.

