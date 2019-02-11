Madhya Pradesh: Teen electrocuted after climbing atop rail wagon for selfie

national

A probe is underway to find out why the teenager had climbed on top of the wagon

Madhya Pradesh: A teenager on Monday died after he climbed atop a wagon of a goods train reportedly to click a selfie and got electrocuted by the overhead wire, a railway security official said.

The incident happened near Bherugarh railway station in Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh, he added.

"Pankaj (16) climbed on top of the wagon in the afternoon to click a selfie as reported by eye-witnesses. He came in contact with a high-tension overhead wire and got electrocuted," said Bamania Railway Protection Force officer Uday Pratap Singh.

