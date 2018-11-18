Madison Keys named in Forbes U-30 sports achievers list

tennis

Madison Keys

American tennis star Madison Keys has been named in Forbes magazine's 2019 Sports 30 Under 30 — young athletes from various sporting backgrounds, all under the age of 30. The magazine decided to have her in the list for her achievements on and off the court.

Keys has been working with female empowerment charity Fearlessly GIRL as well as her achievements on the tennis court. Keys responded to her nomination via her own social media, saying she was honoured to be named in the list.

According to Tennis World USA, the magazine described the American as, "A part of the impressive post-Serena Williams wave of American women tennis players climbing through the game's ranks. She in the top ten of the world rankings, the first American woman to do so since Williams, and has already finished in the top four at a major four times."

