Madness overload! Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani and Krystle D'Souza's dance video is 'Cray'

Published: May 05, 2020, 10:15 IST | IANS | Mumbai

A throwback video of Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani and Krystle D'Souza dancing crazily is trending big time

(Picture courtesy/Anita Hassanandani's official Instagram account)

TV czarina Ekta Kapoor along with her friends Krystle D'Souza and Anita Hassanandani has shared a throwback video where the trio dances in a funny manner. Ekta took to Instagram and re-posted a video shared by Anita. The producer said she was coerced into joining by her two "mad" friends.

"Not on tik tok but got coerced into this cray video by two of my mad frns ! Since d lockdown is throwing out all old madness let it all be out there credit: @anitahassanandani... Girls just wanaaa have fun! #ThrowBack Merriii cuties @ektarkapoor@krystledsouza," she shared.

 
 
 
Girls just wanaaa have fun! #ThrowBack Merriii cuties @ektarkapoor @krystledsouza

Recently, Ekta shared a throwback picture from the days of "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", the show that made Smriti Irani a household name as the nation's favourite telly-bahu, Tulsi.

 
 
 
Three of us ! Wat e throwback #tarunkatyal @smritiiraniofficial n moi! #thenandnow

Anita built a fan following with shows like "Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii", "Kkavyanjali" and "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein" over the years. She was last seen in "Naagin 3". In Bollywood, she was paired opposite Tusshar Kapoor in the Ekta-produced film, "Kucch To Hai".

Krystle rose to prominence with her roles in "Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai", "Ek Nayi Pehchaan" and "Brahmarakshas".

