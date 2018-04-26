Madras High Court issues notice to Tamil Nadu education principal secretary

A division bench of Justices C T Selvam and Justice A M Basheer Ahamed ordered notice to the official on a PIL filed by Karuppiah

After Karuppiah filed a plea seeking filling of vacancies in government high schools and higher secondary schools in the state, the Madras High court on Thursday issued a notice to the state education principal secretary.

A division bench of Justices C T Selvam and Justice A M Basheer Ahamed ordered notice to the official on a PIL filed by Karuppiah. The petitioner submitted that 2405 teacher posts and 884 Head Master (HM) posts were lying vacant in Government high schools across the state.

Similarly, 1657 teachers posts and 34 HM posts were vacant in higher secondary schools, and this would affect the quality of education in the schools, he said.

The petitioner sought a direction to the government to fill the posts.

