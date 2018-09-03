Search

Madras High Court upholds decision to ban protests at Marina Beach

Sep 03, 2018, 17:01 IST | PTI

An order prohibiting to protest at Marina Beach was put in place after the Jallikattu protests took place in Tamil Nadu in 2017

The Madras High Court on Monday upheld the Tamil Nadu government's decision to prohibit holding protests at Chennai's Marina Beach. The court observed that the beach cannot be used for agitations as public order is equally important.

On April 28, the Madras High Court had allowed farmer leader P Ayyakannu to stage a protest at Marina Beach demanding setting up of a Cauvery Management Board. Following the orders, the state government moved the court for a stay.

