Magali Angela is a talented actress, model and an entrepreneur to look out for

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Magali Angela, a Spanish born actress, has arrived in life. She has mastered acting, modeling, producing and also runs a production company, a music label, and a publishing house! There is absolutely nothing that she can't do. Magali is a resident of Spain and is half German and half Cuban and keeps on shuttling between Spain and Los Angeles.

Magali, in the acting sphere, has worked with the likes of James Franco, Danny Glover, Gia Coppola, Ashton Kutcher, Pras, Christina Peraes, Josh Hutcherson, Josh Hartnett, Courtney Love, Jon D. Wagner, Jared Padalecki and many more. She got a lead role in a short film produced as a part of Studio 4 Master Class: 'Sex Scenes' which was taught by James Franco. Franco, impressed by her acting skills offered her a role in his movie, The Long Home, which released in the year 2018.

Magali also is co-founder of Frame 12 Productions in partnership with Hollywood's famous editor Wayan Blue Palmieri and Miguel Angelo Pete - a recognized assistant director to Quentin Tarantino. She has co-produced the movie, Vagabonds (2017), starring Danny Glover, Robert Ri’chard and Magaajyia Silberfeld and has won a Telly Award for producing the music video for Daniel Bambaata Marley's single, "Waiting For The War".

Her production company also has a shelf full of awards by the Telly Awards and has been nominated at the LAFA, LAIFF and many more. Currently, they are working on a feature film DOA: The American Police and producing several music videos in association with her music label Mixed Records, their first artist Darnell Brown with The Darnell Brown project ft. King Chip, Michael Cartwright, and others.

This year, Magali also modeled for prestigious fashion show Adlib Moda Ibiza and walked for brands such as Beatrice San Francisco (BSF), Vintage Ibiza, Majoral jewelry, Espardenyes Torres, IBIMODA, Estrivancus, K de Kose-kose Privée, Marisa Cela, Tanit Jeans Ibiza, S72 Hat.

Magali's publishing company F12 is releasing the books book Saving Trump By YoNegga, Bank Indictable: The Devils Playground by Larry Brown, DOA: The American Police by YoNegga and others.

Magali, who has followed all her passions and turned them into thriving career opportunities for herself. She serves as an excellent example of inspiration to us!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever