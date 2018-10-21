Magisterial probe ordered in Amritsar train tragedy

national

Punjab CM says inquiry will be conducted within four weeks after 59 Dussehra revellers were crushed by a speeding train on Friday night

Relatives of victims mourn at Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said on Saturday the Jalandhar Divisional Commissioner will conduct an inquiry within four weeks into the Amritsar train tragedy in which 59 people were crushed by a train.

The CM also said that 57 other Dussehra revellers were injured as the Jalandhar-Amritsar Diesel Multiple Unit passenger train mowed them down at Jora Phatak. Amarinder Singh, who reached the accident site on Saturday from Delhi, said, "An inquiry will find out who is at fault and who is not. Let them come up with the report."

Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu defended his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who was accused of leaving the accident site without bothering about the victims. She was the chief guest at the Dusshera event at that time. He said when allegations were made against her, she was attending to patients at the hospital.



Locals gather at the scene of the accident on Saturday morning. Pics/PTI

Driver not at fault: Railway

Northern Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Deepak Kumar ascertained that preliminary questioning with the driver has been conducted and prima-facie, he is not being seen at fault.

CPRO Kumar said, "To ascertain the cause of the accident, everyone involved is questioned. The driver has been a part of the investigation and there is no suspension as of yet. Prima facie, he is not being seen at fault, he was driving the train at its regular speed. Amritsar-Howrah Mail had passed the same spot two minutes before the accident occurred."

He also asserted that a loco pilot cannot suddenly apply break to a speeding train as it can put life of passengers on stake. "There is a curvature at the spot of the accident. It affects the visibility and the incident also happened during the dark so visibility was certainly low," he added.

President, PM Modi mourn mishap

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders of political parties on Friday expressed shock and grief over the tragedy. "Heartfelt condolences to bereaved families," Kovind tweeted. Modi said, "My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and I pray that the injured recover quickly. Have asked officials to provide immediate assistance that is required."

Family of 13-year-old victim holds protest

Distraught family of a 13-year-old, who died in the train accident, staged a protest at the Amritsar-Jalandhar Highway on Saturday. Family members of the victim, whose name was Satish, demonstrated with the deceased's body and blocked the highway for commuters. They demanded compensation from the government and blamed authorities for the tragic incident.

