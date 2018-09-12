Maha Ganpati special on Indian Idol 10

television

Maniesh Paul and Supriya Pilgaonkar on sets of Indian Idol

Top 11 singing sensations of Indian Idol 10 are all set to celebrate Maha Ganpati special episode this Saturday and Sunday with their power-packed performances. National Award winners Ajay & Atul graced the stage with their presence adding some colors and melodies to the celebrations of Bappa Morya along with the judges Neha Kakkar, Anu Malik, Vishal Dadlani and host Maniesh Paul.



Neha Kakkar performs on Indian Idol

Ajay- Atul along with contestants set the stage ablaze with music and entertainment and some mind-boggling moments. For the first time on Television, Atul sang the most energetic song Zinghaat on television and the entire studio was seen on the floors dancing to the tunes, Supriya Pilgaonkar made a special appearance with home-made modaks, the judges and the guests were seen making modaks on the sets. To find out more...



Supriya Pilgaonkar on sets of Indian Idol

