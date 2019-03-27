Maha LS poll: Uddhav, Aaditya Thackeray among star campaigners for Sena

national

Uddhav Thackeray

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday released its list of 20-star campaigners for the upcoming Lok

Sabha polls, prominent among them being party president Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya.

Others on the list are state cabinet ministers Subhash Desai, Diwakar Raote, Ramdas Kadam and Eknath Shinde. The list also contains the name of Sena MPs Sanjay Raut, Anant Geete, Anandrao Adsul and Chandrakant Khaire.

Sena leaders Aadesh Bandekar, Gulabrao Patil, Vijay Shivtare, Suryakant Mahadik, Vinod Ghosalkar, Neelam Gorhe, Laxman Vadle, Nitin Bangude Patil, Varun Sardesai and Rahul Londhe will also be star campaigners.

Earlier, the Congress and the BJP had announced the names of their respective star campaigners.

Maharashtra leaders Ashok Chavan, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Sushilkumar Shinde, Prithviraj Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat were some of the names on the Congress' list.

The BJP's list included names of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Prakash Javadekar and Suresh Prabhu, besides MP Raosaheb Danve and state minister Vinod Tawde.

Maharashtra will go to polls on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. Counting of votes will take place nationwide on May 23.

