Mahagathbandhan will come to power in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav

We welcome the Election Commission of India (ECI) announcing the poll dates for Bihar Assembly and the Mahagathbandhan will come to power this time, said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday. The RJD leader said that the Mahagathbandhan's (Grand Alliance's) fight is against the BJP and not against the Janata Dal United (JDU), which according to him stands no chance.

"We welcome the decision of the Election Commission. We are assured as people of Bihar want to get rid of this government. JD(U) does not matter in the election, our fight is against BJP," Yadav told ANI. "The people of Bihar are ready, be it the poor, jobless, farmers, workers, they are ready for a change. They have exploited the public and humiliated the workers. Many jobs are lying vacant but they were not given. A murder every four hours, rapes happening, these questions will have to be answered. Why was Bihar not given special status, or a special package, they will ask these questions this time," he added. Agencies

Bihar assembly polls in three phases

Voting for Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 in one of the biggest elections globally during the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by counting of votes on November 10, the Election Commission announced on Friday. Announcing the poll schedule for the 243-member Bihar assembly, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said voting will begin as usual at 7 am but the period will be extended by one hour until 6 pm, except in the Left Wing Extremism-affected areas, so that COVID-19 patients can vote in the last hour of the day.

