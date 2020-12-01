Mahalaxmi station's reconstructed building to have 'modern' look

The old Mahalaxmi station building will be re-done almost after a century. Officials said the new building will be in sync with the new cable-stayed bridge coming up across the lines. The station will have an impressive façade with a 21st century look and easy access from south and west sides as present.



The first electric train on Western Railway was flagged off at Mahalaxmi station in 1928

The station, one of the originals along the old Bombay Baroda and Central India Railway (now WR), has an important place in Western Railway's history with the first electric train being flagged off here in 1928. Mahalaxmi station had merely served as a rail siding for transporting garbage and became a passenger station in 1928, along with the construction of a bridge there. It is for the first time since that period 92 years ago that the station building will now be completely rebuilt. The station has its dedicated commuters with its closeness to the Mahalaxmi temple and Haji Ali, the famous Dhobi Ghat and also the Mumbai Monorail link terminating in the proximity.

Also Read: Elevated Ghatkopar station deck to start construction from next month

WR has called for a Rs 3.2 crore tender to rebuild the station building. Experts from IIT-B had asked WR to construct the station portion again with changes in design. A WR official said Mahalaxmi station's elevated structure has been declared unsafe by the bridge unit IIT audit due to structural strength deficiencies. "It will be rebuilt after demolishing the existing structure. The new structure will have a more spacious booking office and space for ATM/commercial kiosks. There will be proper connectivity to main exits and station platform landing entries. Better lighting, ventilation, drinking water and toilet facilities," he said.

The BMC has also finalised a contractor for two bridges at Mahalaxmi for Rs 745 crore. The Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (MRIDC) has will construct the 11 road over bridges and one road under bridge.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news