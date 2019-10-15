Maharashta assembly polls: Why NOTA is trending in Panvel homes

Exasperated by ever-deteriorating civic amenities, residents of Panvel constituency seem to have reached the end of their tether. A number of them are expressing their displeasure with the government and its representatives through banners exhorting everyone to opt for NOTA (None Of The Above) this assembly election. The local MLA, however, says he has never been approached with these complaints.

Residential societies in Kharghar, Road Pali and Kamothe have put up banners reading 'No Development No Vote', 'No Service No Vote' at their gates.

Mangal Kamble, 50, a former school principal, who is also the president of Swach Kharghar Foundation, on October 12, wrote a letter to Panvel's Tehsildar, stating, "We, the officials of cooperative housing societies under the wings of *Swach Kharghar Foundation* in Kharghar node have decided to bring the fight on the road for very basic needs such as water, roads and pollution-free air. The MP has never shown us his face and even the present MLA is not interested in the development of Kharghar. We don't want to be fooled again, we 'Vote For NOTA'," she stated in her letter.

Speaking to mid-day, Kamble said, "We have no issues with any political party or leaders. Through NOTA, our aim is to attract the attention of the chief minister and prime minister," Kamble said.

Two years ago, the residents had a meeting with the Chairman of CIDCO (City and Industrial Development Corporation) along with the then MD Bhushan Gagrani, and former Panvel Municipal Corporation commissioner, Dr Sudhakar Shinde at CIDCO Bhavan. Despite this, the problems remain unsolved — the most pressing of them being poor water supply and bad roads.

The other side

Prashant Thakur, sitting MLA, BJP candidate from Panvel constituency and the Chairman of CIDCO, speaking to mid-day, said, "People who are contemplating NOTA this election are those who have never brought their issues before me. I have been transparent with those who came to me.

MLA Prashant Thakur

"Also, people expect that they can raise concerns about the most basic civic issues with an MLA. These should be ideally dealt with by the local administration [corporators], failing which the matter could be escalated to different levels, including to me. But NOTA is not the solution to tackle issues, which can instead be addressed through discussions," said Thakur.

mid-day raised some of the issues mentioned by the residents with Thakur:

Erratic water supply

The Panvel constituency gets water from different agencies. Panvel, Kalamboli, New Panvel City get water under the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran from Patalganga; Kamothe and Kharghar get it from CIDCO and NMMC; Taloja gets it from MIDC. Due to pollutants in Taloja's water bodies, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has cut down MIDC's water supply by 50%. The deficiency is adjusted through other means in coordination with CIDCO.

We have sanctioned Rs 408 crore for laying of a 25-km pipeline from Patalganga to Kalamboli, which is expected to provide 110 mld (million litres per day) of water in three years' time. Nearly 9 kms of the existing pipeline has punctures, which results in 10 mld of water being lost.

Bad roads and footpaths



A potholed road seen in Kharghar

It is true that roads have deteriorated due to heavy downpours and vehicular moments. A work order has been sanctioned to resurface certain roads, but due to the extended monsoon, and the election code of conduct, the work could not be awarded.

Also, while most of the roads under Metro have become concrete, we gradually will convert arterial roads into concrete ones. With regards to footpaths, CIDCO has invited tenders, which will be floated after the election."

Poisonous gas emissions

Various measures are being taken to curb air and water pollution. Post polls, we will request the state government to give a formula to curb pollution levels and to ensure that non-polluting industries are not impacted by the 50% water cut. We will also ask industrial units in Taloja to treat water in their own effluent treatment plant before releasing it into natural water bodies.

Experts speak

James John

AGNI

The Lok Sabha election saw almost 1.98% of NOTA votes. If the number of NOTA votes exceeds, it will be a matter of concern for the candidates and their parties. They must then do a retrospective analysis of such a response.

Nitai Mehta

Praja Foundation

In Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, candidates won by slim margins of as less as 1%. In such cases, NOTA will be of significant importance. If the number of NOTA votes exceeds the regular percentile, their attention might then be drawn to larger public displeasure.

