Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar removed as NCP legislative group leader

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis shakes hands with deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar after the swearing-in ceremony on Saturday

In a key development from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs'meeting, the party has decided to sacked deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in helping rival party BJP to come back to power.

The meeting at the YV Chavan Centre where 44 party MLAs are present is underway. Earlier 42 MLAs were present in the meeting. However, later Shiv Sena leaders Milind Narvekar and Eknath Shinde brought with them two NCP MLAs -- Sanjay Bansod and Babasaheb Patil.

In a surprise development, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister for a second term while NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan.

The move came at a time when deliberations among Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena on the government formation had seemingly reached the final stage on Friday.

The BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party in the last month's assembly elections, could not stake claim to form the government as its ally Shiv Sena remained firm on rotating the Chief Minister's post.

The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.

