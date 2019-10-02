Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019: Here's what Aaditya Thackeray did when Manohar Joshi walked on stage

After the Shiv Sena party released its first list of candidates, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray also found a mention in the list. As per the list released by the party, Aaditya Thackeray will contest the Assembly elections from the prestigious Worli seat in Mumbai, which has been a party stronghold that has voted for the Sena in four of the last five elections in the state.

On Monday, Aaditya confirmed that he would be contesting the Maharashtra Assembly elections from the Worli constituency which falls in south-central Mumbai. "I am contesting the elections... I have taken a big plunge. For me, this is a big moment and historic development. Let anybody stand against me, it's their right. I am not scared as I am sure you will not let me down," Aaditya said with a tinge of excitement in his voice, at the party's meeting here this evening," reports news agency IANS.

Aaditya Thackeray also took to Instagram to confirm the news. While speaking about Worli, in his post, the young and dynamic leader said, "No doubt that I will stand to make Worli truly world-class, along with my colleagues, but going further, the entire State is my Karmabhoomi and I will work towards making it a better State."

The 29-year-old politician, who will be the first member of the Thackeray family to enter the electoral fray proved why he is popular among the masses and one of the most loved leaders among the youth. On Monday, Aaditya Thackeray was addressing a huge rally when former Chief Minister and veteran Sena leader, Manohar Joshi appeared on stage. What the young Thackray did has won many hearts.

Nice to see this gesture from @AUThackeray Stopping his speech midway as a senior party leader and former Chief Minister #ManoharJoshi arrives and giving him the respect he deserves as an elder. Humility is refreshing in politics. pic.twitter.com/moWD5XSn1h — Saurabh Gupta(Micky) (@MickyGupta84) October 1, 2019

So, what did Aaditya Thackeray really do? Well, he stopped his speech mid-way and walked across to welcome the veteran Sena leader. In the viral video, Thackeray can be seen welcoming Manohar Joshi with folded hands. Aaditya Thackeray also bent down to touch the senior leader's feet in order to take his blessings before and directing him to his seat. This kind gesture of Aaditya Thackeray won the crowd broke into thunderous applause.

To date, none of Thackeray family members have contested an election or even held a constitutional post since the late, Bal Thackeray founded the Shiv Sena in 1966. Maharashtra will go to vote on October 21, while the counting of votes will be held on October 24, 2019.

