Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019: Here's what Aaditya Thackeray did when Manohar Joshi walked on stage
Yuva Sena President Aaditya Thackeray will be the first member from the Thackeray family to enter the electoral fray and will contest from the prestigious Worli seat, which has been party's stronghold in the last few elections
After the Shiv Sena party released its first list of candidates, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray also found a mention in the list. As per the list released by the party, Aaditya Thackeray will contest the Assembly elections from the prestigious Worli seat in Mumbai, which has been a party stronghold that has voted for the Sena in four of the last five elections in the state.
Also Read: Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019: Shiv Sena releases first list of 70 candidates; Aditya to fight Worli
On Monday, Aaditya confirmed that he would be contesting the Maharashtra Assembly elections from the Worli constituency which falls in south-central Mumbai. "I am contesting the elections... I have taken a big plunge. For me, this is a big moment and historic development. Let anybody stand against me, it's their right. I am not scared as I am sure you will not let me down," Aaditya said with a tinge of excitement in his voice, at the party's meeting here this evening," reports news agency IANS.
View this post on Instagram
à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤¨à¤¤à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂ à¤¸à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤µà¤¾ à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤°à¤£à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤¯à¤¾à¤¸à¤¾à¤ à¥ÂÂÂÂ, à¤¸à¤°à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤µ à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤¨à¤¤à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂà¤¾ à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤¦à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤¶ à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¤¤, à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤¾à¤² à¤®à¥ÂÂÂÂ à¤µà¤¿à¤§à¤¾à¤¨à¤¸à¤à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¿à¤µà¤¡à¤£à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂ à¤²à¤¢à¤µà¤£à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤¯à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤¾ à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤£à¤¯ à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤¾à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤° à¤ÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂà¤²à¤¾ à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤¹à¥ÂÂÂÂ. à¤¸à¤°à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤µ à¤à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤¦à¤à¤¾à¤µ à¤¦à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤° à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤¨, à¤¨à¤µà¤¾ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂà¤° à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤¡à¤µà¤£à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤¯à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂ “à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂ à¤¤à¥ÂÂÂÂ à¤µà¥ÂÂÂÂà¤³” —— For the last 9 years, actively as a part of politics, and many years before that, it has been my passion to serve the people. Yesterday, I decided to contest the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha elections 2019 from Worli as my constituency. This will help me serve the people through policy making, more effectively. No doubt that I will stand to make Worli truly world class, along with my colleagues, but going further, the entire State is my Karmabhoomi and I will work towards making it a better State. I seek your love and support, as always to build a better Maharashtra, a new Maharashtra! #HichTiVel #ShivSena #NavaMaharashtra
Aaditya Thackeray also took to Instagram to confirm the news. While speaking about Worli, in his post, the young and dynamic leader said, "No doubt that I will stand to make Worli truly world-class, along with my colleagues, but going further, the entire State is my Karmabhoomi and I will work towards making it a better State."
The 29-year-old politician, who will be the first member of the Thackeray family to enter the electoral fray proved why he is popular among the masses and one of the most loved leaders among the youth. On Monday, Aaditya Thackeray was addressing a huge rally when former Chief Minister and veteran Sena leader, Manohar Joshi appeared on stage. What the young Thackray did has won many hearts.
Watch the viral video here:
Nice to see this gesture from @AUThackeray Stopping his speech midway as a senior party leader and former Chief Minister #ManoharJoshi arrives and giving him the respect he deserves as an elder. Humility is refreshing in politics. pic.twitter.com/moWD5XSn1h— Saurabh Gupta(Micky) (@MickyGupta84) October 1, 2019
So, what did Aaditya Thackeray really do? Well, he stopped his speech mid-way and walked across to welcome the veteran Sena leader. In the viral video, Thackeray can be seen welcoming Manohar Joshi with folded hands. Aaditya Thackeray also bent down to touch the senior leader's feet in order to take his blessings before and directing him to his seat. This kind gesture of Aaditya Thackeray won the crowd broke into thunderous applause.
To date, none of Thackeray family members have contested an election or even held a constitutional post since the late, Bal Thackeray founded the Shiv Sena in 1966. Maharashtra will go to vote on October 21, while the counting of votes will be held on October 24, 2019.
Also Read: Maharashtra assembly polls: Aaditya Thackeray in fray 'for the people'
-
Aaditya Thackeray was born on June 13, 1990 to Uddhav Thackeray and Rashmi Thackeray. He is the grandson of Bal Thackeray who founded the Shiv Sena. Aaditya Thackeray currently is the President of Yuva Sena, a youth wing of Shiv Sena
Aaditya Thackeray shared a picture of his younger days with his grandfather and Shiv Sena Supremo Bal Thackeray. All Pics/Aaditya Thackeray Instagram
-
Aaditya Thackeray studied at St Xaviers' College in Mumbai and has studied law from K.C. College, Mumbai. He started taking interest in Shiv Sena affairs in 2008
-
Aaditya Thackeray has a sibling named Tejas Thackeray. Tejas is still studying and it is not clear whether he will follow his brother's footsteps in joining politics. In 2014, Aaditya Thackeray adopted a five-year-old tiger at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). His younger brother Tejas has also adopted two spotted cats.
In picture: Aaditya with his brother Tejas Thackeray
-
Aaditya Thackeray wrote his first book of poems, 'My Thoughts in White and Black', which was published in 2007. In 2008, he turned lyricist and wrote eight songs in a private album Ummeed
In picture: Aaditya Thackeray with Micheal Jackson
-
In 2010, Aaditya Thackeray's made a foray in Mumbai University politics after Shiv Sena's student wing won 8 out of 10 university senate seats
-
In 2010, Aditya Thackeray led a campaign against the inclusion of Rohinton Mistry's Booker Prize-nominated novel 'Such a Long Journey' in the Mumbai University syllabus. The book was a part of the second year BA syllabus. His protest stemmed from the alleged portrayal of Shiv Sena in a wrong light in the book.
-
In October 2012, an emotional Bal Thackeray urged the Shiv Sena cadres in a recorded video to take care of Aaditya Thackeray just as they had of Uddhav. The Shiv Sena founder passed away in November 2012
-
In 2018, the Shiv Sena elevated Aaditya Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena's youth wing Yuva Sena, to the Ashtapradhan Mandal, a group of top Sena leaders
-
The Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray thanked party cadres for electing Aaditya Thackeray as one of the leaders but dismissed talk of dynastic rule. About Aaditya's elevation, Uddhav Thackeray talked about Thackeray family's tradition of serving the people of Maharashtra
-
In his first diktat as second-in-command, Aaditya Thackeray said terms of endearment like dada, mama, nana or bhai on Shiv Sena hoardings shouldn't be used anymore for senior or junior leaders
In picture: Aaditya Thackeray with Ranbir Kapoor
-
Aaditya Thackeray bonds well with Akshay Kumar. Aditya Thackeray had appreciated the initiative after Akshay's free self-defence classes for women, 100 sanitary pad vending machines and other social contributions
-
Aaditya Thackeray had once said that his upbringing, by his grandparents and parents, has always taught him to be one amongst the family of Sainiks.
In picture: Aaditya Thackeray with Sonam Kapoor at the inauguration of Neerja Bhanot Chowk in Mumbai
-
Aaditya Thackeray had proposed for the revival of night-life. He said that nightlife is for all. His idea is to have affordable eateries open to all. This will boost employment, revenue and affordable eating places for all who work at night or finish work at night.
In picture: Aaditya Thackeray with Jacky Bhagnani at 'support Kasrat' event of BMC in Mumbai
-
In 2017, Aaditya Thackeray won by the highest number of votes in the Mumbai District Football Association elections for the executive council. Aaditya Thackeray loves sports especially cricket and football. While heading the MFDA, he has transformed the football scenario in Mumbai
In picture: Carles Puyol, the former football captain of Spain and FC Barcelona, was in Mumbai as part of a FIFA initiative to promote the upcoming U17 World Cup to be held in India
-
About football, Aaditya Thackeray had once said that it is a very easy game to play and one just needs is a football and a ground. It is easier unlike other sports which require a lot of accessories for the contest
In picture: Aaditya Thackeray bonded with Thierry Henry
-
Aaditya Thackeray shared an Instagram post and captioned it, "Some moments with fans of football who make it a point to come and watch the game at the Mumbai Football Arena! I will also share a separate and special video of one bloc of fans that are the loudest, belting out songs and cheering our lads! What atmosphere! With such a great support team, we took the gamble to pull the games to Mumbai at the last minute and am happy that the football culture is building! Thank you AIFF and all those involved for this successful Hero Tri Nation Series in Mumbai!"
-
About gyms, Aaditya Thackeray had said that his fancy gyms are simple, they are free and for all. They don't take money to advertise or charge fees. He said that he will promote anyone who promotes sports and fitness for all
In picture: Aaditya Thackeray at the inauguration of Dino Morea's gym at south Mumbai. Jacqueline Fernandez was also spotted with them.
-
Aaditya Thackeray often goes out for lunches and dinner with Disha Patani, who coincidentally shares the same birthdate with him. Pic/Yogen Shah
-
In picture: Aaditya Thackeray has a royal moment with Prince Charles
-
-
Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray position in Shiv Sena is considered next to its party president Uddhav Thackeray. Aaditya, who is known to hobnob with several Bollywood celebs has never shied away from posting pictures on Instagram. On his birthday, here are some photos of the young leader
