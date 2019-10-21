Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Candidates took to 'cheaper' social media to woo voters

Some candidates seem to have cut down on their expenses on public rallies and gatherings, and instead, focussed on social media to reach out to voters. The BJP had said there would be comparatively less content on social media platforms in these polls and mid-day had reported this, 'With 'no competition', BJP says will go slow on social media' (October 4).

BJP workers had also said their campaign on social media would focus on star campaigner Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. BJP ally, the Shiv Sena's posts on social media, also focussed on their star campaigner Aaditya Thackeray who is contesting from Worli. Congress and NCP candidates too have now said they decided to concentrate on social media, especially as some of them admitted 'it is cheaper'.

Congress candidate from Mumbadevi, Amin Patel, for instance, spent Rs 1 lakh on his social media campaign. Patel admitted that reaching out to voters through social media was cheaper than organising rallies and public gatherings. According to the Election Commission guidelines, R2s 8 lakh is the cap on expenditure of candidates contesting the assembly polls. Other candidates like Aslam Shaikh of the Congress contesting from Malad, Naseem Khan (Congress) from Chandivli assembly segment, and NCP candidate Nawab Malik too have invested heavily in online campaigns.

Shaikh stated that social media has become an inevitable part of the election campaign. "For citizens who cannot make it to gatherings, or in case where candidates cannot reach every household, social media is the only option," the sitting Congress MLA from Malad pointed out.

