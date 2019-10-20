MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Electoral staff gear up for elections in Mumbai

Updated: Oct 20, 2019, 15:39 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

On Sunday, the electoral staff was busy installing EVM machines and making arrangements for voters to cast their votes

Electoral staff at Dr Anthony D'silva High School in Dadar collecting EVM for their ward ahead of the state assembly polls. Pics/Ashish Raje
Electoral staff at Dr Anthony D'silva High School in Dadar collecting EVM for their ward ahead of the state assembly polls. Pics/Ashish Raje

With Maharashtra is going into polls on Monday, the staff at the polling booths in the Mumbai are gearing up with installing EVM machines and making arrangements for voters to cast their votes. After campaigning for almost a month, candidates across political parties concluded their crusade on Saturday and now await their fate.

staffElectoral staff at Dr Anthony D'silva High School in Dadar. Pic/Ashish Raje

Election staffs from 2,398 polling booths have started collecting the EVM machines for their wards amidst tight security. The level of security would remain the same until Monday evening after citizens finish casting their votes to elect their next state government. The Mumbai suburban district is said to have the largest number of assembly constituencies in Maharashtra. The latest data revealed that there are total 73,63,249 voters in the district that pans from Bandra to Dahisar and Sion to Mulund. Out of the total sum of voters, 39,47,000 of them are men and 33,15,336 are women. The number of voters saw a 1.78 per cent rise in the state assembly elections as compared from the Lok Sabha elections held on April 2019.

staffPic/Ashish Raje

As far as candidates are concerned, the Maharashtra state assembly elections this year have seen 334 candidates contest across political parties to represent their wards in the state legislative council, out of which 31 of them are women. For women to come out and use their fundamental rights to vote for the promising candidate, the election commission has introduced Sakhi polling booths that have women electoral officers and staffs along with creches for children in every constituency in Mumbai.

The state assembly polls in Maharashtra will take place on October 21 and counting will be on October 24.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

Maharashtra Assembly Pollsmumbai

Aditya Thackeray gears up for Maharashtra assembly polls

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK