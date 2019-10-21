Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan cast their vote

Polling began in Maharashtra on Monday morning in all 288 Assembly constituencies where 3,237 candidates, including 235 women, are in the fray. The voting commenced at 7 am and will end at 6 pm. Many B-Town celebrities have cast their vote and shared an important message through their pictures. From posing for the shutterbugs at the booths to sharing selfies, many celebs have taken the initiative to showcase the importance of voting. Here's a look at the pictures:

Aamir Khan's wife Kiran Rao was snapped outside her voting booth in Bandra, Mumbai. To accompany the director, there were other celebrities too. Kunal Kohli, Aamir Khan, Lara with Mahesh Bhupati also cast their votes at St Anne's school in Bandra. Director Prasoon Joshi, too, stepped out early to vote.

Anita Raj

Aamir Khan

Mahesh Bhupathi with wife Lara Dutta

All pictures/Sneha Kharabe

Riteish Deshmukh too shared a picture on social media and wrote: "We have voted in #Latur.... I urge every voter to go out & vote. #maharashtra #elections [sic]"

"Every vote is important for choosing the government that realizes Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's dream of 'Swaraj' as the basis of development and poor welfare. I appeal to brothers and sisters in Maharashtra to vote to maintain a stable and honest government in the state," Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted for Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Madhuri Dixit-Nene (Picture/Satej Shinde)

Veteran actor Prem Chopra was also seen casting his vote at the Maharashtra Assembly Elections.



Prem Chopra (Picture/Sneha Kharabe)

Dino Morea also stepped out to cast his vote. (Picture/Atul Kamble)

Varun Dhawan, too, cast his vote. (Picture/Satej Shinde)

Deepika Padukone opted for a casual look when she stepped out to cast her vote.

Ranveer Singh (Picture/Yogen Shah)

Dharmendra

Anil Kapoor

Hrithik Roshan (Pictures of Deepika, Dharmendra, Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan: Pallav Paliwal)

Rishi Kapoor (Pic/Sneha Kharabe)

SRK with Gauri Khan arrive to cast their votes (Pic/Atul Kamble)

Salman Khan cast his vote (Picture/Atul Kamble)

Anushka Sharma (Picture/Nimesh Dave)

The counting will be held on Thursday, October 24. In Mumbai, 9,894 polling stations have been set up at 1,537 locations. 36 out of 288 seats come in the city of Mumbai where 334 candidates are in the fray. The city has 97.72 lakh registered voters.

