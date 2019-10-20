Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Police, force one unit on their toes ahead of elections in Mumbai

The Mumbai Police, with para-military force and Central Reserve Police Forces, are gearing up for the Assembly polls scheduled on Monday. The election will be held in 36 constituencies in the city with 9991 booths out of which 269 booths have been declared as sensitive across the city. While maintaining the electoral code of conduct in the city, cops have registered 32 cases and have seized Rs 8.14 Crore and liquor worth Rs 10.80 lakh.

The elections will be held in the Mumbai city and suburbs regions on Monday. The Mumbai police have thus chalked down its plan to make the polls fair and safe. The maximum city has 10 constituencies whereas suburbs have 26 constituencies. Altogether there will be 9991 polling booths at 1537 places. According to the Election Commission and Mumbai Police, 269 polling booths have been declared as sensitive.

For safety, apart from Mumbai Police, 22 companies of Central Para-military force (CPMF) and 12 companies of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and 2700 home guards will be deputed for security. While keeping the model code of conduct in place, the cops have seized 511 illegal arms and detained 164 persons.

Moreover, as much as 2464 liters of illegal liquor has been seized by cops having worth Rs 10.84 lakh. Narcotics substances worth Rs 16.34 lakh also has been recovered. While the combing operation, 32 cases have been registered including Rs 8.23 crores. The money recovered has been sent to Income Tax to verify its sources. The 34 cases of violation of the model code of conduct have been registered across the city.

Even the force one unit of the city police, along with assault teams, quick response team, anti-terrorist Squad, and intelligence teams are actively patrolling the city to avert any untoward incident during poll day.

