Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Will rain ruin voting day today?

Monday's weather forecast has some bad news for voters, as the state prepares to go to polls today. If Mumbai and Thane receive light to moderate rainfall, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), then voters as well as all those involved in conducting the elections would be an inconvenienced lot.

While most of the polling stations at the 36 constituencies in Mumbai are either in schools or colleges, there are many on open grounds as well. Even though pandals have been erected and arrangements have been made for polling day, the wet grounds might play spoilsport if it continues to rain.

mid-day visited one such polling station on a play ground next to Versova Welfare School and found the ground to be wet. While the on-duty workers have taken all precautionary measures, if it rains heavily today, then voters, especially senior citizens and differently abled, might be inconvenienced.

As per IMD's district forecast warning, Palghar, Thane and Mumbai are likely to witness rain/thunder shower on Monday and Tuesday. Through a tweet on Sunday, IMD Mumbai director, K S Hosalikar said, "Low pressure area over eastcentral Arabian Sea with associated cyclonic circulation to persist.

A trough runs from low pressure area eastcentral Arabian Sea to Vidarbha across North Interior Karnataka & Telangana. Cloudyness over parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai. Mod rains Mumbai."

The tweet further said, "Model guidance (GFS & WRF) for rainfall for next 48 hrs indicate light to moderate over Maharashtra coast with Likely Thunder Storm Rain (TSRA). Parts of North Maharashtra less activity. Rainfall intensity likely to reduce tomorrow. Mumbai, light rainfall to continue for today and tomorrow with cloudy sky."

As per the observations recorded on October 20 at 8.30 am by IMD-Mumbai, Santacruz received 18.2 mm rainfall in last 24 hours and Colaba received 15.6 mm rainfall in the same time.

'Vote despite all odds'

Pune: With various parts of Pune receiving heavy rainfall over the weekend, the district administration has appealed to voters to vote even if the weather remains the same today. The IMD report says, "Moderate rain is expected on Monday. Weather will improve with slight rise in day temperature. There are chances of a short but intense spell of rain during the afternoon and evening hours." Speaking to mid-day, Pune district collector, Naval Kishore Ram, said, "All adequate measures have been taken and water-proofing arrangements done at polling stations. We appeal citizens to vote no matter what the situation is."

(With inputs from Chaitraly Deshmukh)

