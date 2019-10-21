Maharashtra Assembly Polls: With 44.74 percent turnout, Mumbai puts up poor show once again
Bandra which is the home to many Bollywood personalities recorded the lowest voter turnout in the Bandra West segment along with Colaba in south Mumbai
The country's financial and entertainment capital once again seems to have fared poorly on the voter turnout front with the Mumbai city and suburban areas on Monday recording an estimated 44.74 percent polling till 5 pm in the Maharashtra assembly elections. Ironically, Bandra which is the home to many Bollywood personalities recorded the lowest voter turnout in the Bandra West segment along with Colaba in south Mumbai, which is also counted among the toniest areas in the metropolis.
The final voting percentage would go up by nine percent above the provisional figure of 44.74%, which is at present six percent lower than the voter turnout recorded for the 2014 assembly elections. "Mumbai city and suburbs recorded 44.74 percent turnout by 5 pm. The final voting percentage would, however, go up by at least nine percent as long queues were observed outside many polling booths even after the expiry of the official deadline for voting (which is 6 pm)," said an Election Commission official.
Mumbai, which has a total of 36 assembly segments, is traditionally known for recording low voting percentage. Out of the 36 constituencies, 10 are located in the island city while the rest 26 are scattered across suburbs. The metropolis had recorded a voter turnout of 51.21 percent in the 2014 assembly elections.
"While most of the seats recorded more than 40 percent turnout on Monday, Bandra west and Colaba seats recorded 38.81 percent and 35.26 percent polling, respectively, which is at the bottom, till 5 pm," the official said. Senior BJP leader and minister Ashish Shelar is in the fray from Bandra (west) against Asif Zakaria of the Congress.
From Colaba, Rahul Narwekar of the BJP is squaring off against Ashok Jagtap of the Congress. It is believed that the party which wins the most seats from Mumbai ends up forming the government in the state. Bearing this in mind, the BJP and the Shiv Sena have made a concerted attempt in increasing their presence in the megacity and extended suburbs.
In the 2014 elections, out of the total 36 assembly constituencies, the BJP had won 15 and the Sena 14, respectively. Both the parties had contested the polls separately then. In 2019, the saffron allies are contesting together. In April-May elections to Lok Sabha, the six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai had witnessed an average 55 percent voter turnout. There are 334 candidates contesting from the 36 Assembly constituencies.
Prominent among them is Aaditya Thackeray, son of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Aaditya, who is contesting from Worli segment, is the first Thackeray to join electoral politics since the formation of the party in the 1960s by Bal Thackeray. Other candidates trying their luck are Varsha Gaikwad of Congress from Dharavi, Mumbai BJP chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha from Malabar Hill, Abu Asim Azmi (SP) from Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar to name a few.
-
Kareena Kapoor cast her vote in Bandra. She also got her son, Taimur Ali Khan with her. Pic/Pallav Paliwal
-
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan in Bandra to cast their vote. Pic/Pallav Paliwal
-
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray was accompanied by wife Sharmila Thackeray, daughter Urvashi Thackeray, son Amit Thackeray and wife Mitali Thackeray
-
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, wife Rashmi and sons Aditya and Tejas, after casting their vote in Bandra(East). Aditya Thackeray is a candidate from Worli constituency. Pic/Pallav Paliwal
-
Congress leader Priya Dutt and Owen Roncon voted at a polling booth in Bandra. Maharashtra has total 8,98,39,600 voters, including 1,06,76,013 in the age group of 18 to 25 years. Nearly 6.5 lakh polling personnel have been deployed at 96,661 polling booths across the state
-
In Mumbai, where it has been drizzling since last two days, Maharashtra state school education minister Ashish Shelar exercised his franchise at a school in suburban Bandra. Shelar is the BJP's candidate from Bandra-West seat
-
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya was accompanied by his family at a polling booth
-
Former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, who is contesting on a Shiv Sena ticket from Nalasopara was accompanied by his family at the polling booth
-
Shiv Sena MLA and Minister Ravindra Waikar after voting at Jogeshwari East Assembly Constituency.
-
Bollywood actress Dia Mirza was spotted at a polling booth at Bandra
-
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan caught on camera after casting his vote at St Anne's High School in Bandra
-
Sachin Tendulkar with his wife Anjali and his son Arjun cast their vote in Bandra. Pic/Atul Kamble
-
Kiran Rao was one of the early voters, she cast her vote in Bandra. Pic/Sneha Kharabe
-
Bollywood actress Lara with husband and tennis ace Mahesh Bhupati cast their votes at St. Anne's school in Bandra. Pic/Sneha Kharabe
-
Former actress Anita Raj cast her vote at St Anne's School in Bandra
-
Actor Atul Agnihotri at a polling booth in Mumbai with his mother. Pic/Pallav Paliwal
-
Bollywood producer and director Kunal Kohli is all smiles after casting his vote in Mumbai. Pic/Sneha Kharabe
-
Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Naik voted in Mumbai
-
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Nawab Malik voted at Anushakti Nagar in Mumbai.
-
NCP chief Sharad Pawar with his son in law Sadanand Sule and her daughter Revati captured after casting their vote at BMC school at Tardeo
-
Anil Kapoor casts his vote at Jamnabai Narsee School in Juhu. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi
-
Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit was spotted at a polling booth
-
Oscar-winning Indian film director, lyricist and poet, Gulzar came to vote at St.Anne's high school in Bandra along with his daughter, Meghna Gulzar. Pic/Sneha Kharabe
-
Indian writer, director and producer Meghna Gulzar exercises her right to vote at St.Anne's high school in Bandra. Pic/Sneha Kharabe
-
Prem Chopra cast his vote along with his wife at St.Anne's high school in Bandra. Pic/Prem Chopra
-
Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar spotted in Bandra to cast her vote. Pic/Yogen Shah
-
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan casts his vote at St. Joseph School in Mumbai. Pic/Satej Shinde
-
Riteish Deshmukh, wife Genelia Deshmukh along with the entire Deshmukh family exercised their right to vote.
-
Yesteryear actress and BJP MP Hema Malini casts her vote in Jamnabai Narsee School in Juhu. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi
-
Hrithik Roshan casts his vote at Jamnabai Narsee School in Juhu. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi
-
Yesteryear actor Dharmendra casts his vote at Jamnabai Narsee School in Juhu. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi
-
Deepika Padukone arrives at St.Anne's High School in Bandra to cast her vote. Pic/Sneha Kharabe
-
Salim Khan after casting his vote in Mount Mary Convent School in Bandra. Pic/Atul Kamble
-
Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor posed for the media after he exercised his vote at St. Anne's school in Bandra. Pic/Sneha Kharabe
-
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor poses for the media after voting. Pic/Pallav Paliwal
-
Anushka Sharma exercised her right to vote with her family at Aram Nagar ground in Versova. Pic/Nimesh Dave
-
Maanyata Dutt casts her vote in Bandra, Mumbai. Pic/Yogen Shah
-
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh also exercised his franchise. Pic/Yogen Shah
-
Bobby Deol and his wife cast their vote in Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019. Pic/Pallav Paliwal
As voting began for 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra on Monday amidst heightened security, many politicians, candidates, Bollywood celebrities visited their centres to cast their votes. All pictures/Sneha Kharabe, Nimesh Dave, Atul Kamble, Bipin Kokate, Satej Shinde (mid-day photographers) and Yogen Shah
Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Famous politicians cast their vote