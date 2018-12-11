Maharashtra ATS arrests Khalistan supporter

crime

During the probe, it was revealed that the accused was allegedly involved in the Khalistan movement

Representational Image

A man, arrested on December 2 for allegedly carrying weapons, has links with the Khalistan movement and was in contact with Khalistani activists in Pakistan and India, informed Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

During the probe, it was revealed that the accused was allegedly involved in the Khalistan movement. The accused has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) sections by the ATS.

The squad has also arrested another member of his group from Punjab; information in this regard will be shared later. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever