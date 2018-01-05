Maharashtra bandh: Day after Dalit protests, cops file 120 FIRs across the state

A day after protests during the bandh rocked the state, the police have registered 120 FIRs against those who took to violent acts and targeted civilians and cops



A group of five protesters from Dalit Youth Panther jumped on the railway tracks in Thane on Thursday afternoon, stopping a CSMT-bound train and demanding arrest of Bhide Guruji and Milind Ekbote. All the five were detained by the RPF. Railway officials said no force was used to remove them from the spot

A day after protests during the bandh rocked the state, the police have registered 120 FIRs against those who took to violent acts and targeted civilians and cops. DGP Satish Mathur said the police handled the overall situation very sensitively and effectively and averted a major incident in the Bhima-Koregaon clashes near Pune on January 1.

Mathur said, "We have filed 120 FIRs across the state in connection with the violence during the bandh. We have collected calls, audio and videographic evidence, which show how rioters communicated with each other and discussed their acts. Those who spread rumours and wrong information through social media will also face action."

The police arrested 85 people across districts and detained over 1,400. Nearly 180 state buses and 150 private vehicles were vandalised during the violence. Officers arrested over 45 people for Wednesday's protests, including 16 minors.

Apart from the arrests, a 15-year-old boy died during violence in Nanded. "The boy fell while running and later died in a hospital. When the police reached the place, rioters had escaped. Locals blamed cops for the boy's death and sought a case against them. But the post-mortem report negated their claims," said Bipin Bihari, DGP (prisons) holding charge of ADG (law and order).

Policemen were also injured in protests. Nearly 100 of them were left wounded in various parts across the state. The superintendent of Bhima-Koregaon region also suffered injuries after a mob allegedly threw stones on him.

Permission denied to Sambhaji Bhide

The Mumbai Police have decided to deny permission to Sambhaji Bhide of Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan, for a public speech scheduled to be held in Lalbaug on Sunday, January 7. Bhide has been accused of inciting the clashes that occurred in Bhima-Koregaon on January 1. A Home department source said, "We did not allow Jignesh Mevani and others to make public speeches in Mumbai in view of the current situation. The same criteria should apply to Bhide as well." However, invites for the function were being circulated on social media till Thursday.

Rs 15 Lakh Property damage on Central Railway

Rs 2.35 cr Revenue loss to Central Railway

Rs 5,000 cr Property damage on Western Railway

Rs 1 cr Property damage on MSRTC

Rs 19 cr Revenue loss on MSRTC

Rs 19 cr Property loss on BEST

- Dharmendra Jore

